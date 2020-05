You Might Like

Tweets about this Tzippy Yarom-Diskind صِپورة RT @LahavHarkov: Qatar Airways includes Israelis in perks for medical workers on the heels of three other Gulf States seeking medical partn… 17 minutes ago Kalia27 RT @Jerusalem_Post: Israeli #medical professionals can get some of the 100,000 free flight tickets distributed by @qatarairways, the airlin… 2 hours ago shalom Muwanguzi Nye Qatar Airways includes Israelis in perks for medical workers https://t.co/Ey9BaKUhsH 3 hours ago SGE RT @LahavHarkov: Qatar Airways includes Israelis in perks for medical workers https://t.co/DFVfwFPhuo 3 hours ago Lahav Harkov Qatar Airways includes Israelis in perks for medical workers on the heels of three other Gulf States seeking medica… https://t.co/3eXJ9vRTJY 3 hours ago Lahav Harkov Qatar Airways includes Israelis in perks for medical workers https://t.co/DFVfwFPhuo 3 hours ago The Jerusalem Post Israeli #medical professionals can get some of the 100,000 free flight tickets distributed by @qatarairways, the ai… https://t.co/A2NHmT1sGn 3 hours ago