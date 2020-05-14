Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 300,000

Khaleej Times Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Researchers say the actual death toll is believed to be far higher than the tally compiled from government figures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Coronavirus: 65-Year-Old Terminal Island Inmate Dies After Contracting Coronavirus, Bringing Death Toll To 8

Coronavirus: 65-Year-Old Terminal Island Inmate Dies After Contracting Coronavirus, Bringing Death Toll To 8 00:24

 Another inmate at Federal Correction Institution Terminal Island has died after developing a severe case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the prison's death toll to eight.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Don't Tell, Ask: Sweden's Scarily High COVID-19 Death Toll [Video]

Don't Tell, Ask: Sweden's Scarily High COVID-19 Death Toll

Sweden never issued any mandatory lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Instead, the Nordic country asked its citizens to voluntarily maintain social distance. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Why Comparing Death Tolls Of COVID-19 And Influenza Doesn't Make Sense [Video]

Why Comparing Death Tolls Of COVID-19 And Influenza Doesn't Make Sense

Given their overlapping symptoms, the seasonal flu and the novel coronavirus COVID-19 seem to lend themselves to an easy comparison. But according to Business Insider, it's not that simple. A new..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | Global death toll nears 275,000

More than 3,946,130 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,293,700 are now considered recovered.
Hindu Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSSydney Morning HeraldKhaleej TimesMarketWatchIndependent

Protests against stay-at-home orders grow across the country

The White House and many state governors are clashing on testing and when to ease lockdowns over the coronavirus. The reported nationwide death toll is now more...
CBS News


Tweets about this

bobjmsn

Bob Jamieson RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: UK #coronavirus official death toll rose by 428 in past 24hrs, to new total of 33,614. But real COVID-related e… 3 seconds ago

Cyberwebby

Jane Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 300,000: Reuters tally - Times of India https://t.co/aQILk9EJ9m https://t.co/r2jRsYYzaK 35 seconds ago

lpk1109

pavan kumar lingam RT @bsindia: LIVE | Andhra Pradesh: 57 new cases reported in the state #COVID19 #Lockdown4 Catch all the latest updates here: https://t.c… 1 minute ago

sumanebot

Sumanapala BOT RT @WedivistaraLK: Coronavirus global death toll passes 300,000 https://t.co/ZTcm6jCM4k #lk #SriLanka #lka 3 minutes ago

Acharya123Himal

हिमाल आचार्य Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 300,000 https://t.co/ZOQd36NGhV 4 minutes ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News DAILY EXPRESS - #headlines #ctp_video #COVID19 Scientist predicts another 3 YEARS of 'global suffering' from corona… https://t.co/YtO5KQIct7 5 minutes ago

toniradjali

TONI E RADJALI RT @Reuters: Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 300,000 as infections approached 4.5 million, according to a @Reuters tally https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

cualey

jaq Cualey ‘Interests of elites v human rights’? UN warns against hasty lockdown lifting as global death toll tops 300,000 — R… https://t.co/r37MZSZDbt 6 minutes ago