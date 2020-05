Qatar News The Ministry of Public Health has closed down private medical facilities for violating decision to suspend some non… https://t.co/pHQCuqM93x 3 days ago ILoveQatar - Live The Ministry of Public Health has closed down private medical facilities for violating decision to suspend some non… https://t.co/VXFI0pzXrZ 3 days ago Qatar Tribune The violations were caught during an inspection carried out by the Ministry of Public Health which has not named th… https://t.co/D7FjF3vXgz 4 days ago Gulf-Times #MoPH closes #private #medical facilities, refers them to #health #prosecution #violating #safety #suspension https://t.co/TE15ynjgP6 4 days ago peninsulaqatar Violations were caught during the ministry's inspection visits to health facilities in the country... #Qatar… https://t.co/JIcuxLlQjh 4 days ago Mohammed Mudassar Al RT @qatarliving: MoPH closed five private medical centers and referred them to the Health Prosecution for violating the decision to suspend… 1 week ago Qatar Living MoPH closed five private medical centers and referred them to the Health Prosecution for violating the decision to… https://t.co/rHuN4Fhk96 1 week ago