Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Qatar- PHCC celebrates International Nurses Day

MENAFN.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) celebrated International Nurses Day, which is celebrated on May 12, to highligh...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: International Nurses Day: Wall art pays tribute to the 'caring hands' in Thrissur

International Nurses Day: Wall art pays tribute to the 'caring hands' in Thrissur 01:52

 Artists in Thrissur's Ramanilayam of Kerala paid tribute to nurses on International Nurses Day by painting walls in the city. The event was organized by the Kerala Social Security Mission and the Kerala Cartoon Academy as part of the government's 'Break the Chain' campaign to honour the nurses on...

Recent related videos from verified sources

England's chief nurse: Nurses are professionals, not heroes [Video]

England's chief nurse: Nurses are professionals, not heroes

Nurses are not heroes but expert professionals, England’s chief nursing officer has said. Ruth May spoke at an event marking International Nurses Day, an annual celebration of the anniversary of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
International Nurses Day: Chennai nurses remember Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing [Video]

International Nurses Day: Chennai nurses remember Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing

Nurses at Omandurar Medical College in Chennai paid tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, on International Nurses Day on May 12. Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ayushmann Khurrana on International Nurses Day: We should all salute the nurses!

May 12th is of special significance the world over as it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the iconic British social reformer who is also...
Mid-Day

International Nurses Day 2020: Bollywood celebs share heartfelt messages

International Nurses Day 2020: Bollywood celebs share heartfelt messagesOur nurses are among the countless other frontline warriors who have been working selflessly and tirelessly to fight the global coronavirus pandemic and keep us...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this