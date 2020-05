Gal Gadot channels Golda Meir in address to 2020 graduates Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

'She was the first female prime minister for Israel, and these words had a profound influence on many young people like myself growing up in Israel' 'She was the first female prime minister for Israel, and these words had a profound influence on many young people like myself growing up in Israel' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this