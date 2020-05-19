N.Y.C. yeshiva shut for gathering in defiance of coronavirus social distancing rules
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 (
1 week ago)
Move comes amid concern over spiking anti-Semitic sentiment during the pandemic, with the N.Y.C. mayor causing controversy over warnings to 'the Jewish community'
