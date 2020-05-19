N.Y.C. yeshiva shut for gathering in defiance of coronavirus social distancing rules



Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: NYSE Trading FoorReopens



The New York Stock Exchange trading floor is back open at 25% capacity. Gov. Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell Tuesday. Everyone must have their temperature checked, wear a face covering, and follow.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:34 Published 2 hours ago Daytona Beach shooting: Rap video stunt ends in tragedy



Shocking aerial footage shows a 200-people crowd gathering in Daytona Beach, Florida, in defiance of social distancing rules. A shooting also occurred nearby, sending several people to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:47 Published 7 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this