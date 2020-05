Recent related news from verified sources Wildfires expected in Israel amid extreme heatwave The temperatures across the country will stand between 35° Celsius (95° Fahrenheit) and 40° Celsius (104° Fahrenheit) for a period of several days.

Jerusalem Post 5 days ago



Extreme heatwave to continue throughout Israel, rain possible in south The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) issued a Heatwave Warning for the entire country on Saturday that lasts a week.

Jerusalem Post 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this ☠️Qanon☠ Israel hit by wildfires, heatstroke amid extreme heatwave https://t.co/m7UFNN7xEZ #qanon 3 hours ago