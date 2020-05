Related videos from verified sources 'Started clinical trials on use of ayurveda against Covid-19': Harsh Vardhan



The AYUSH Ministry in collaboration with the Health Ministry has launched clinical trials on Ayurveda as prophylaxis to COVID 19. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that this is a historic step and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23 Published 3 weeks ago Covid-19: Plasma therapy clarification; recovery rate over 23%: Govt briefs



The Health Ministry on Tuesday said currently plasma therapy is at experimental stage and there is no evidence yet to support that it can be used as treatment for COVID-19. Addressing a press briefing,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:17 Published on April 28, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this