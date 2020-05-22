Global  

Joe Biden: You ain't black if you can't choose between me and Trump

Jerusalem Post Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Joe Biden: You ain't black if you can't choose between me and TrumpBiden said on the the US broadcaster Fox News to an African-American co-host that ‘If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain't black.'
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Joe Biden Nicknames Donald Trump 'President Tweety'

Joe Biden Nicknames Donald Trump 'President Tweety' 01:01

 Joe Biden Nicknames Donald Trump 'President Tweety' The former Vice President revealed the nickname while speaking to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Victory Fund. Joe Biden, via video conference The Democratic nominee wants Trump to focus on the economic crisis instead of spending time on...

Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him [Video]

Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him

Biden Tells Charlamagne Tha God 'You Ain't Black' If You Choose Trump Over Him The former Vice President shared his sentiments with Charlamagne Tha God on popular radio show 'The Breakfast Club.' Joe..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Should US businesses be immune from COVID-19 lawsuits [Video]

Should US businesses be immune from COVID-19 lawsuits

Should U.S. businesses be immune from coronavirus-related lawsuits? Larry discusses the topic with former Congressman Bill McCollum (R-FL). Then, Joe Lieberman weighs in on Donald Trump's re-election..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:14Published

Biden says radio host 'ain't black' if undecided about U.S. election

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a black radio host in an interview broadcast on Friday that he "ain't black" if he was still weighing whether to support him...
Reuters

Biden Says ‘You Ain’t Black’ if You’re Thinking of Voting for Trump

The former vice president ignited controversy in a testy exchange in a radio interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club.
NYTimes.com


