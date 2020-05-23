You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Independence Day celebration canceled in Darlington



It is a small piece of Americana, and news that the small town of Darlington would not be turning out to celebrate the nation’s birthday will disappoint many of its 400 townspeople. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:10 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Ramzi Maaytah RT @ammannewspaper: Citizens, public and private sectors encouraged to fly Jordanian flag in celebration of 74th Independence Day https://t… 1 hour ago ammannewspaper Citizens, public and private sectors encouraged to fly Jordanian flag in celebration of 74th Independence Day… https://t.co/vnVpO9gVwj 2 hours ago Av Aleksandr Citizens, public and private sectors encouraged to fly Jordanian flag in celebration of 74th Independence Day… https://t.co/X51wXqUeyz 3 hours ago Erin Brouse RT @jordantimes: Citizens, public and private sectors encouraged to fly Jordanian flag in celebration of 74th Independence Day #amman #jord… 7 hours ago The Jordan Times Citizens, public and private sectors encouraged to fly Jordanian flag in celebration of 74th Independence Day… https://t.co/meBixJfFFk 8 hours ago leahlynangel26 RT @chris_tiu: While we continue to do our small part to contribute positively as ordinary citizens, leaders in the public and private sect… 2 days ago Lesley GuerinGoodall Great seeing this recovery initiative in Ireland trying to minimise the long term impact on citizens out of work. W… https://t.co/yr9kA5KZe0 4 days ago Nadaz 🌈 @LarissaAounSky If the government has been run this way since anesto and the citizens vote for such system...it is… https://t.co/BPwI4lbOHg 5 days ago