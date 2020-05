Russia faces Libya setback, Syria challenge amid COVID-19 crisis Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Russia is in a tight spot. Gone from its state media TASS are stories of its great military and diplomatic victories, replaced with the difficulties of the COVID-19 crisis. Russia is in a tight spot. Gone from its state media TASS are stories of its great military and diplomatic victories, replaced with the difficulties of the COVID-19 crisis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources On The Same Page? Anti-US Propaganda Similar In Iran, Russia, China



China, Iran, and Russia are using the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to spread anti-US messaging. According to Business Insider, that's the message from the US State Department. Its report is not.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on April 23, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this