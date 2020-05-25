'It will destroy us': GOP rep. and veteran urges Trump to stop spreading Scarborough conspiracy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory



President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:57 Published 6 days ago Widower of Scarborough Staffer Asks Twitter to Pull Trump’s Conspiracy Tweets About Wife’s Death



Twitter reacts to a request from the widower of one of Joe Scarborough’s staffers from his time in Congress, accusing President Trump of perverting the memory of his dead wife. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:14 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this