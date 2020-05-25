Global  

US Neo-Nazi member at Columbus protest tried to attack Jews at Kent State

Jerusalem Post Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
US Neo-Nazi member at Columbus protest tried to attack Jews at Kent StateThe report also noted that the man is alleged to have a long history with antisemitic and white supremacist activity.
