Related videos from verified sources Disability support: UK charities urge the government to do more



Staying at home and feeling ignored, this is how disabled people are struggling behind closed doors and under lockdown. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38 Published 1 day ago Illinois Announces 2,758 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 110 More Deaths



With another 110 deaths from COVID-19, and 2,758 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past day, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged people across Illinois to continue.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:18 Published 4 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this