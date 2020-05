Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: 2 flights of Kuwait Airways arrive in Indore



Two flights of Kuwait Airways landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on May 13. The flights carried 117 passengers each from Kuwait. While speaking to ANI, the Airport.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago Europe virus outbreak: Wary steps taken to ease lockdown rules



Austria, Spain and Italy lift some movement restrictions but UK to review its curbs as has many unreported deaths. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:53 Published on April 15, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this