The first batch of Sri Lankans leaves Doha in special repatriation flight



Related videos from verified sources Vande Bharat Mission: 143 Indians to return home as 1st repatriation flight leaves from Kazakhstan



A special repatriation flight took off from Kazakhstan's Karaganda Airport to India on May 26. 143 Indian nationals will return home from this flight under Vande Bharat Mission. It was the first flight.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 22 hours ago 2nd batch of repatriation flight carrying 167 seafarers arrives in Goa



Second batch of repatriation flight carrying 167 seafarers from Italy landed at Goa International Airport. All passengers were seen wearing masks as precautionary measure due to coronavirus pandemic... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 6 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this