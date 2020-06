Saudi Council of Engineers in Jubail Completes Evaluating Labor Accommodation in Eastern Region Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Jubail, May 27, 2020, SPA�--�The Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE)'s Coordinating Committee in Jubail has completed the e... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this