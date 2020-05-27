Global  

Ayman Safiah's body discovered at sea

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Known as the 'Arab Billy Elliot,' Safiah was a world-class ballet dancer and a teacher, as well as an LGBTQ rights activist.
