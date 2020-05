AstraZeneca tests diabetes drug for COVID-19 despite risk seen by doctors Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The trial of 900 hospitalized patients, dubbed DARE-19, will test Farxiga against a placebo with results expected by December. The international study began in April. The trial of 900 hospitalized patients, dubbed DARE-19, will test Farxiga against a placebo with results expected by December. The international study began in April. 👓 View full article

