🦠 SafeDestinations.com Saudi Arabia Travel Advisory On June 1, 2020 - https://t.co/hsFu8ZEzUA to information on travelling to the airport… https://t.co/JSZS6ROKTp 15 hours ago

Global Asset Management Seoul Korea RT @GAMSeoulKorea: Saudi Arabia to end coronavirus curfew on June 21, except in Mecca: CAIRO (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia will begin easing res… 1 day ago

سِرحان RT @EKHNews_EN: Starting today, curfew lifted from 6AM to 8PM in #Saudi Arabia until Saturday, June 20. #EKHNews_EN 2 days ago

Riyadh Xpress New #Curfew rules starting from today till 28 Shawwal (20th June). All you need to know: https://t.co/3giHQDe9Z4… https://t.co/j1a5KvnptX 2 days ago

Alekhbariya News Starting today, curfew lifted from 6AM to 8PM in #Saudi Arabia until Saturday, June 20. #EKHNews_EN 2 days ago

Shokat Ali @rohini_sgh 8 pm to 6 am night curfew in Saudi Arabia untill 20th June. 3 days ago

Muhammad Zaheer RT @2020von2020: Saudi Arabia will lift curfew except for Holy Makkah starting 21 June. #VoiceOfNations https://t.co/39ELK1pTki 3 days ago