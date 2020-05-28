Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
• Middle East •
One News Page
>
Middle East News
>
Saudi Arabia to open mosques on Fridays
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Saudi Arabia to open mosques on Fridays
Thursday, 28 May 2020 (
3 days ago
)
(MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) From the Newsroom S�o Paulo - Mosques in Saudi Arabia are to reopen for...
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
Mosques reopen in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem amid virus woes
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tens of thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia reopened Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but worshipers...
Seattle Times
22 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers
Mosques will remain closed for prayers on the Eid Al-Fitr festival, Saudi and United Arab Emirates officials said on Friday, calling on the populatio
Hindu
1 week ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Minneapolis
Hong Kong
Asia
Donald Trump
Death of George Floyd
Beijing
George Floyd
Republican Party
SpaceX
NASA
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
George Floyd Protests
Antifa
Christo
Jake Paul
Terrorist Organization
Space Station
WORTH WATCHING
U.S. cities braced for another night of violence
Britain May Offer 'Path To Citizenship' For Hong Kong
Call for economic support for Indian-administered Kashmir
Trump Wants To Label Antifa As A Terrorist Group