Matt Hancock: New drug trial probably biggest step forward in Covid-19 treatmentHealth Secretary Matt Hancock announced plans for a new trial of drug Remdesivir, a treatment originally developed to fight Ebola, which appears to shorten recovery time for people with Covid-19.
Texas Department Of State Health Services To Distribute Antiviral Drug Remdesivir In Dallas-Fort Worth To Treat COVID-19Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is distributing 81 cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to 33 hospitals across Dallas and Fort Worth...
MGAZA MEDIA Taiwan approves Gilead’s remdesivir to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/I3LzIX4Yxe 7 minutes ago
ur-trading RT @_B_I_O_T_E_C_H_: Taiwan #approves Gilead's $GILD remdesivir to treat #COVID19 9 minutes ago
Shanmugasundaram RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates:
• 2 UN peacekeepers die of coronavirus
• Hundreds of German workers return to China
• Taiwan approves… 21 minutes ago
BWM RT @Reuters: Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/OR65Dodugv https://t.co/gIShow7Mmq 33 minutes ago
Deepak Kansal Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir to deal with COVID-19
https://t.co/LpixTsUfnt
https://t.co/LpixTsUfnt 48 minutes ago
Malay Mail Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat Covid-19 | Malay Mail https://t.co/oYTjus6VHB 58 minutes ago
Adeleye_dolf2💸💸💸 Dolfhome : Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID.....https://t.co/tL8uduzWGu 1 hour ago
Sharon K. Gilbert Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/VAStsjsV2n 1 hour ago