Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19There is currently no approved medication or vaccine for COVID-19, but EU countries are already administering remdesivir to patients under compassionate use rules.
