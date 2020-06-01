Qatar- Now pay fees for food certificates online

Importance of GivingOne dollar provides six meals for hungry families across the state affected by COVID-19.
Malaysia’s Ramadan bazaars go online amid pandemicVendors at Malaysia's Ramadan bazaars are finding new opportunities despite lockdown restrictions.
peninsulaqatar The Ministry of Public Health launched Sunday a new online service to pay the fees for food certificates, food wast… https://t.co/GGdpJJzHvh 17 hours ago
Gulf-Times RT @QNAEnglish: The Ministry of Public Health launched new online service to pay the fees for food certificates, food waste or food analysi… 18 hours ago