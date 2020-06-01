Qatar- Now pay fees for food certificates online

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chicago Now Requiring Food Delivery Apps Disclose Fees To Customers



Starting Friday, Chicagoans will be able to see previously hidden fees on their food delivery receipts from companies like Uber Eats and Doordash. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:38 Published 1 week ago Cincinnati council caps 3rd-party food delivery app fees



The ordinance limits for delivery app fees to 15% of the amount of food purchased, "in order to protect the viability of restaurants, which are essential to the health and wellbeing of city residents.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:22 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Qatar- MOPH launches new online service to pay food certificate fees (MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: The Ministry of Public Health launched Sunday a new online service to pay the fees for food certificates, food waste...

MENAFN.com 20 hours ago





