Washington proclaims 28 May National Day of Azerbaijan Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

(MENAFN - AzerNews) By Ayya Lmahamad The U.S. capital, Washington, DC, has declared May 28 'Azerbaijan National Day, the State Committee for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this