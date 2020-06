DRAFT Israel battles surge in coronavirus infections in schools https://t.co/P0qx4AldTn 27 minutes ago maybeawriter Israel battles surge in coronavirus infections in schools https://t.co/rhSuEbRfUZ via @financialtimes 40 minutes ago Oor Grace @BBCScotlandNews Friend of Fluffy by any chance? Bet he's a friend of Israel too but see what denial looks like!… https://t.co/ppDiymmQEa 1 hour ago Massa Investments Israel battles surge in coronavirus infections in schools https://t.co/rmeV5PR0yK 2 hours ago PaaKwesi Israel battles surge in coronavirus infections in schools via @FT https://t.co/9HPpphUUzc 3 hours ago Miyaki Lee RT @FTMidEastAfrica: Israel battles surge in coronavirus infections in schools https://t.co/eCtd2H2Uhm 3 hours ago Alan Gorlick Israel battles surge in #coronavirus infections in schools https://t.co/Aw2adIi64u via @financialtimes 3 hours ago Myles Dakin Israel's been a good example of how to respond to the covid crisis, with a population that is ready to respond and… https://t.co/dqyfo64Xey 3 hours ago