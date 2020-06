You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Uber begins requiring face masks for drivers & riders on Monday



Uber rides are about to change. Starting Monday, both drivers and passengers are required to wear face coverings during rides. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago London and Paris show huge contrast in use of face masks as commuters head back to work



London and Paris show huge contrast in use of face masks as commuters head back to work Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:37 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this