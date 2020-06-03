Global  

90% of Israelis have taken loans, according to new survey

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
90% of Israelis have taken loans, according to new surveySome 54% of secular people have taken bank loans, as opposed to only 36% of ultra-Orthodox people.
