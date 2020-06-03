Cyclone Nisarga: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Video credit: ANI - Published 2 hours ago Cyclone Nisarga: Around 12,000 people evacuated from coastal areas in Raigad 02:18 While speaking to ANI in Maharashtra's Raigad on June 03, the SP of Raigad district, Anil S Paraskar spoke on measures being taken in view of impending cyclone Nisarga. He said, "There is an order of Section 144 and police is deployed everywhere. We have evacuated people from almost everywhere. By...