Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cyclone Nisarga: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Flights and trains to and from Mumbai have been cancelled.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Nisarga: Around 12,000 people evacuated from coastal areas in Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga: Around 12,000 people evacuated from coastal areas in Raigad 02:18

 While speaking to ANI in Maharashtra's Raigad on June 03, the SP of Raigad district, Anil S Paraskar spoke on measures being taken in view of impending cyclone Nisarga. He said, "There is an order of Section 144 and police is deployed everywhere. We have evacuated people from almost everywhere. By...

Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Nisarga: 40,000 people evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: 40,000 people evacuated to safer places in Maharashtra

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on June 03, the current head of NDRF in Maharashtra, Anupam Srivastava spoke on measures being taken in view of impending cyclone Nisarga. He said, "We have deployed 15..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Cyclone Nisarga: Akshay Kumar urges Mumbaikars to follow guidelines to stay safe [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: Akshay Kumar urges Mumbaikars to follow guidelines to stay safe

Actor Akshay Kumar urged people to stay safe in view of impending cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit parts of Maharashtra. The actor shared the guidelines by BMC to stay safe, and asked people..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this

mahanthanut

Ma RT @IndiaToday: #CycloneNisarga | India Today's @MustafaSHK and @saurabhv99 get us the latest from #Mumbai. #IndiasAgenda full show: https… 5 minutes ago

KarinaPandya

Karina Pandya Cyclone Nisarga live updates: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, NDRF teams deployed https://t.co/HPbH8YcG2r 6 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday #CycloneNisarga | India Today's @MustafaSHK and @saurabhv99 get us the latest from #Mumbai. #IndiasAgenda full sho… https://t.co/yMS5dgSEFY 16 minutes ago

bcastillaramos

Beatriz Castilla R. Cyclone Nisarga live updates: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, NDRF teams deployed https://t.co/ssC4lsz8dO 22 minutes ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @mid_day: #MiddayCylconeUpdates | #CycloneNisarga: Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai https://t.co/vBeIghrw77 24 minutes ago

dashingassu

Assu-Member I N C @incindia RT @dashingassu: Cyclone Nisarga: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, Alibag braces up for landfall | 10 points - India News https://t.co/Sf2VxT… 30 minutes ago

Ayush_Sunny_

Voldemort was my father RT @EuroMhow: Section 144 imposed in #Mumbai, Alibag braces up for landfall | 10 points #CycloneNisarg #CycloneUpdate https://t.co/YHfQi… 32 minutes ago

EuroMhow

EuroKidsMhow Section 144 imposed in #Mumbai, Alibag braces up for landfall | 10 points #CycloneNisarg #CycloneUpdate https://t.co/YHfQi7AhRZ 32 minutes ago