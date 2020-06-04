Global  

China allows limited US flights despite restrictions on its airlines

Khaleej Times Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The move comes after Washington ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines from June 16 in retaliation against Beijing's restrictions on American and foreign carriers.
News video: Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines

Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines 00:27

 The Trump administration says it will block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. later this month. China so far hasn't allowed U.S. airlines United and Delta to resume flights to China, which they wanted to restart this week.

