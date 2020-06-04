China allows limited US flights despite restrictions on its airlines
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () The move comes after Washington ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines from June 16 in retaliation against Beijing's restrictions on American and foreign carriers.
The Trump administration says it will block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. later this month. China so far hasn't allowed U.S. airlines United and Delta to resume flights to China, which they wanted to restart this week.
If you had a vacation planned and had to cancel, you may have been stuck with the bill. Congress is looking to help - a senate bill introduced last week would require refunds for flights cancelled due..
