‘Boogaloo’ explained: How a ’80s movie turned into a far-right code for civil war Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

They are heavily armed, wear Hawaiian shirts and want a race war: Meet the U.S. far-right extremists known as the boogaloo bois 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Who Owns 'Boogaloo'? Long known as a fusion of Latin and soul sounds, boogaloo has been co-opted by right wing extremists as code for civil war. But fans of the music won't let the...

NPR 4 days ago





Tweets about this niko RT @haaretzcom: ‘Boogaloo’ Explained: How a ’80s Movie Turned Into a Far-right Code for Civil War https://t.co/8A0v631a3z 5 minutes ago W. Frankl-Freud Reed RT @haaretzcom: ‘Boogaloo’ explained: How a ’80s movie turned into a far-right code for civil war https://t.co/Y1yU8xTvtu 6 minutes ago Haaretz.com ‘Boogaloo’ explained: How a ’80s movie turned into a far-right code for civil war https://t.co/Y1yU8xTvtu 14 minutes ago Haaretz.com ‘Boogaloo’ Explained: How a ’80s Movie Turned Into a Far-right Code for Civil War https://t.co/8A0v631a3z 26 minutes ago