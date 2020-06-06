Qatar- Ministry of Public Health celebrates world food safety day

The World Health Organization on Friday released new guidelines on who should wear masks and where they should be worn, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, everyone in areas with..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published
A man has pledged to plant around one lakh trees in his lifetime. Saleem Murichandy has planted approximate 2,400 plants across two districts on World Environment Day on June 05 in Kerala's Kozhikode...
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has changed its advice on face masks, saying they should be worn in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The global body said new information showed they..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Tweets about this
Qatar Day- Pulse of Nation The Ministry of Public Health celebrates the World Food Safety Day under the slogan "Food Safety is an Issue of Con… https://t.co/K3th6kAYFq 2 hours ago