Qatar- Ministry of Public Health celebrates world food safety day

WHO Issues New Guidelines For Wearing Masks To Prevent COVID-19 Spread



The World Health Organization on Friday released new guidelines on who should wear masks and where they should be worn, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, everyone in areas with.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34 Published 17 hours ago

Kerala man plants 2,400 saplings on World Environment Day



A man has pledged to plant around one lakh trees in his lifetime. Saleem Murichandy has planted approximate 2,400 plants across two districts on World Environment Day on June 05 in Kerala's Kozhikode... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago