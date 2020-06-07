|
US coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach 2 million
Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Total US coronavirus cases are approaching 2 million, the highest in the world followed by Brazil with about 672,000 cases and Russia with about 467,000.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 5 00:18
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue to drop. Over the past week, there have been nearly 600 new cases, where the week before there was nearly 800 new cases.
