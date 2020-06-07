Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach 2 million
Jerusalem Post Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
US coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach 2 millionTotal US coronavirus cases are approaching 2 million, the highest in the world followed by Brazil with about 672,000 cases and Russia with about 467,000.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Weekly COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 5

Weekly COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 5 00:18

 Weekly COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue to drop. Over the past week, there have been nearly 600 new cases, where the week before there was nearly 800 new cases.

Related videos from verified sources

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 10, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 10, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 305 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — one more bed than reported on Tuesday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:45Published
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million

The total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday. Health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested. So far in June, there has been an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Pennsylvania Reports 410 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 Additional Deaths [Video]

Pennsylvania Reports 410 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 Additional Deaths

Pennsylvania reports 410 new cases of coronavirus and 48 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 76,846 cases and 6,062 deaths

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Global infections top 7 million

 Poland reported a spike in cases after a breakout in a coal mine. Meanwhile, the Brazilian Health Ministry reported its figures after changing the format for...
Deutsche Welle

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach 2 million: Reuters tally

 The novel coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as nationwide protests against racial...
Reuters

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach two million - Reuters tally

 The novel coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as nationwide protests against racial...
Reuters India


Tweets about this