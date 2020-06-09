Egypt- Global economy to shrink 5.2% in 2020: World Bank
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 (
3 hours ago)
(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The global economy will shrink by 5.2% in 2020, according to World Bank (WB) forecasts. In its June 2020 Global...
Related videos from verified sources
Global Emissions Plunged 17 Percent During Coronavirus Lockdowns Global Emissions Plunged
17 Percent During Coronavirus
Lockdowns, Study Finds The decline is attributed to COVID-19
stay-at-home orders around the globe. The study was published in
'Nature Climate.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published 3 weeks ago
How to rebuild the global economy | Kristalina Georgieva The coronavirus pandemic shattered the global economy. To put the pieces back together, we need to make sure money is going to the countries that need it the most -- and that we rebuild financial.. Credit: TED Duration: 42:29 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this