Egypt- Global economy to shrink 5.2% in 2020: World Bank

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer



Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Global Emissions Plunged 17 Percent During Coronavirus Lockdowns



Global Emissions Plunged 17 Percent During Coronavirus Lockdowns, Study Finds The decline is attributed to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders around the globe. The study was published in 'Nature Climate.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:05 Published 3 weeks ago