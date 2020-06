Related videos from verified sources Apple Doubled Down, Contentious Commissions Policy



REUTERS/Edgar Su Apple is locked in an escalating standoff with app developers who are upset that Apple takes a commission of up to 30% from all in-app purchases. This week, the creators of a new email.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 3 hours ago Covid-19 contact tracing app switched to Apple-Google model



Nearly a month on from Prime Minister Boris Johnson claiming the NHS Track and Trace app would be "world-beating", the Government has announced a major U-turn, ditching attempts to build the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 7 hours ago UK makes tracing app U-turn for Google-Apple system



The British government will switch to Apple and Google technology for its test-and-trace app, ditching its current system in a U-turn for the troubled program. The BBC reported on Thursday the UK will.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 7 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Apple Developer app updated ahead of WWDC 2020 with macOS version WWDC 2020 will begin next Monday, on June 22, and Apple is getting ready for its first totally virtual conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In preparation...

9to5Mac 3 days ago





Tweets about this