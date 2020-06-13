Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 movie release date moved for fourth time

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 movie release date moved for fourth timeHopefully the date will stick, and give followers something to look forward to after what's already been a long year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Clip [Video]

Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Clip

Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Sneak Peek - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:34Published
Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - Sneak Peek [Video]

Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - Sneak Peek

Here's your "Darkseid" sneak peek at the HBO Max superhero movie Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as Snyder Cut. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:34Published
Connie Nielsen On "Inheritance," "Wonder Woman," "Gladiator" [Video]

Connie Nielsen On "Inheritance," "Wonder Woman," "Gladiator"

The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new movie with Patrick Warburton, working with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, and her memories from Gladiator 20 years later.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 11:03Published

Related news from verified sources

'Wonder Woman 1984' Moves To October In Release Schedule Shift

 Warner Bros. Studios has moved Wonder Woman 1984 back on its release schedule. The movie, which stars Gal Gadot and is directed by Patty Jenkins, will now be...
Just Jared

Gal Gadot announces new release date for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

 Actor Gal Gadot on Saturday announced the new release date for her much-anticipated movie 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The superhero flick, which was earlier slated to...
Mid-Day

'Wonder Woman 1984' gets new release date

 Gal Gadot on Saturday announced the new release date for her much-anticipated movie 'Wonder Woman 1984'. The superhero flick, which was earlier slated to hit the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this