Animal baby boom at Palestinian zoo as visitors drop amid pandemic

MENAFN.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Peacocks, ostriches and baboons joined in an animal baby boom at a Palestinian zoo during the coronavirus closure as they let...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: With visitors away, zoo sees animal baby boom

With visitors away, zoo sees animal baby boom 01:13

 Peacocks, ostriches and baboons experienced an animal baby boom at the Qalqilya Zoo, a Palestinian business in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while humans stayed away during the coronavirus outbreak. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

