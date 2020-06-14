Global  

Trump says he won't watch NFL, US soccer if players kneel during anthem

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Trump says he won't watch NFL, US soccer if players kneel during anthem"I won't be watching much anymore," Trump tweeted late on Saturday in response to a report of Republican congressman Matt Gaetz criticizing US Soccer's move.
