Trump says he won't watch NFL, US soccer if players kneel during anthem

Kristen RT @MSNBC: "It was like a fifth grader's Memorial Day speech from the front of a stage in front of the parents," @MalcolmNance says. "He re… 14 seconds ago Anfdz RT @BBCWorld: Donald Trump says he will not watch NFL and US Soccer if players kneel https://t.co/oM4B3vmCOW 27 seconds ago Kristen RT @MSNBC: Col. Jacobs says the White House saying it would deploy the military to quell "legitimate protests on American soil" is somethin… 45 seconds ago Frank D'Angelo RT @MSNBC: “My 8-year-old knows more about the legacy of Lincoln than Trump does,” @NicolleDWallace says in response to Pres. Trump calling… 1 minute ago VoteBlue2020 Trump West Point speech ‘dull as dishwater’ Malcolm Nance says https://t.co/nkeOoXqGHU via @msnbc 1 minute ago Sara Campbell RT @MSNBC: .@NicolleDWallace says the Republican Party has been in a “zombie-like trance” since President Trump took office. “They've been… 1 minute ago Gina RT @openpodbaydoor_: Malcolm Nance: Trump West Point speech ‘dull as dishwater’ https://t.co/ocW600fFFl via @msnbc 1 minute ago MONROE⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @MSNBC: Rep. Waters says activism from young people following the death of George Floyd has “opened up a new era in dealing with police… 2 minutes ago