|
|
|
Trump says he won't watch NFL, US soccer if players kneel during anthem
Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
"I won't be watching much anymore," Trump tweeted late on Saturday in response to a report of Republican congressman Matt Gaetz criticizing US Soccer's move.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement
Trump Tweet Takes Aim at
NFL Commissioner After
His BLM Statement On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued
an apology for choosing to ignore players'
concerns of U.S. police brutality and..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:53Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|