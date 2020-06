TwitKid.com Earthquake in eastern Turkey kills one, injures nine https://t.co/5fFkUjtDPu 2 hours ago Alsamari Earthquake in eastern Turkey kills one, injures nine - The Jerusalem Post https://t.co/xW5RWPE4Ve 2 hours ago [email protected]önsteiner RT @NordhausenFrank: Earthquake kills one, injures nine in Turkey’s eastern Bingöl province – Duvar English https://t.co/imAJmZLZbw via @du… 2 hours ago Frank Nordhausen Earthquake kills one, injures nine in Turkey’s eastern Bingöl province – Duvar English https://t.co/imAJmZLZbw via @duvarenglish 2 hours ago presshub_us [reuters] #Earthquake in eastern Turkey kills one, injures nine https://t.co/Dj8VyT0PCM 2 hours ago TheForefront MediaOrg Earthquake in eastern #Turkey kills one, injures nine https://t.co/LpMSRqtc9f #news #earthquake https://t.co/Puq90qUnwe 2 hours ago Ann Carriage Earthquake in eastern Turkey kills one, injures nine https://t.co/8hnizxdrPQ 3 hours ago Frederike Geerdink RT @TheJimmyTheTurk: Earthquake kills one, injures nine in Turkey’s eastern Bingöl province – Duvar English https://t.co/QBOOVkG9I2 via @du… 3 hours ago