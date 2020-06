Related videos from verified sources Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's special flight arrives in Kochi from Abu Dhabi



Air India Express special flight (IX0452) landed Cochin International Airport from UAE's Abu Dhabi on May 19. 173 passengers along with kids were evacuated under Vande Bharat mission. Passengers were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this