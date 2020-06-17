Global  

'Boogaloo' airman charged with murder of federal officer, sheriff’s deputy

Haaretz Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Steven Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government 'boogaloo' movement and hatched the plot to kill law enforcement officers in an online chat with an accomplice and a third person
 An Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a night violent protest last month.

