'Boogaloo' airman charged with murder of federal officer, sheriff’s deputy

Airman Linked To Extremist Group Charged In Federal Officer's Death



An Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:51 Published 12 hours ago

Alleged Oakland, Ben Lomond Gunman Steve Carrillo Linked To Far Right 'Boogaloo' Movement



Federal prosecutors filed murder and other charges against Travis Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo in the shooting death of Federal Protective Service officer Dave Underwood, who was killed in a hail of.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:43 Published 17 hours ago