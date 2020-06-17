'Boogaloo' airman charged with murder of federal officer, sheriff’s deputy
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Steven Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government 'boogaloo' movement and hatched the plot to kill law enforcement officers in an online chat with an accomplice and a third person
An Air Force sergeant already jailed in the ambush killing of a California sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a federal security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a night violent protest last month.
Federal prosecutors filed murder and other charges against Travis Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo in the shooting death of Federal Protective Service officer Dave Underwood, who was killed in a hail of..
