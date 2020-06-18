Global  

Saudi Arabia Condemns and Denounces Turkish and Iranian Aggression Attacks on Iraqi Soil

MENAFN.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, June 18, 2020, SPA --The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and de...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Saudi state behind beoutQ piracy TV operation: WTO ruling

Saudi state behind beoutQ piracy TV operation: WTO ruling 05:02

 Saudi Arabia breached international law by actively supporting beoutQ pirate TV operation, landmark WTO verdict says.

