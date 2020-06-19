Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO

Jerusalem Post Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
“If we’re very lucky, there will be one or two successful [vaccine] candidates before the end of this year,” said Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Common Childhood Vaccine May Aid In Coronavirus Vaccine

Common Childhood Vaccine May Aid In Coronavirus Vaccine 00:36

 A vaccine to prevent coronavirus may be months or even years away. However, a team of researchers in the US say an everyday vaccine that is available now might help. It could aid in preventing the worst effects of coronavirus infection, reports CNN. They're proposing booster doses of the measles,...

Related videos from verified sources

Poll Reveals 50% of Americans Are Willing to Take a COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Poll Reveals 50% of Americans Are Willing to Take a COVID-19 Vaccine

Poll Reveals 50% of Americans Are Willing to Take a COVID-19 Vaccine As of May 27, there have been over 100,000 reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the U.S. The pandemic has infected over 1.7..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
The Coronavirus Pandemic: Can We Really Have A Vaccine By End Of The Year? [Video]

The Coronavirus Pandemic: Can We Really Have A Vaccine By End Of The Year?

With new information emerging that we could have a vaccine by the end of this calendar year and millions of doses ready by next January, we take a closer look at how realistic this new lightning-fast..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

WHO hopes for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses this year, 2 billion next year

 The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, chief...
Reuters Also reported by •News24

Catalent to Mass-Produce a Coronavirus Vaccine for AstraZeneca and Oxford University

 The contract manufacturer will be able to supply hundreds of millions of doses of AZD1222 starting in August.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

iamkhymnatics

K.I.M.B.O.Y RT @rapplerdotcom: The World Health Organization says a few hundred million COVID-19 vaccine doses could be produced by the end of 2020. Fu… 32 minutes ago

covidnewsCH

covidnews.ch #CoronaInfoCH #COVID19 #COVID Hundreds of millions of COVI... https://t.co/5K6qoo574G 1 hour ago

peacenjunity

Junijuin Enero WHO eyes hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses before 2021 https://t.co/s4nkbsGApU via @YouTube 5 hours ago

PhilippineStar

The Philippine Star The UN health agency said it was working on that assumption, with a view to two billion doses by the end of 2021, a… https://t.co/QJvdye9C5W 8 hours ago

mansamusa_money

MansaMusaMoney @JaySilVousPlait @DriverFlyby @SuchBeerWow That is correct but it will be hundreds of thousands if not millions of… https://t.co/ZJqLM77sCr 8 hours ago

ElkaRonec

Elka Ronec @HKrassenstein @realDonaldTrump Because Dr. Fauci outsourced bat virus (bioweapon?) research to Wuhan after it was… https://t.co/ik9wfrxHrP 8 hours ago

kitakitzcom

kitakitz Publishing Watch "WHO eyes hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses before 2021" on YouTube https://t.co/TRK4UWG0rx 8 hours ago

marisabelm12

María Isabel RT @Jerusalem_Post: The World Health Organization (#WHO) announced Thursday it was seeking to produce several hundred million #coronavirus… 8 hours ago