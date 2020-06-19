Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO

A vaccine to prevent coronavirus may be months or even years away. However, a team of researchers in the US say an everyday vaccine that is available now might help. It could aid in preventing the worst effects of coronavirus infection, reports CNN. They're proposing booster doses of the measles,...
With new information emerging that we could have a vaccine by the end of this calendar year and millions of doses ready by next January, we take a closer look at how realistic this new lightning-fast..