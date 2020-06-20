The North Face pauses paid advertising on Facebook, first major brand
Saturday, 20 June 2020 (
50 minutes ago) Business Insider reported that The North Face will also be halting advertising on Instagram as well, owned by Facebook, according to a direct statement.
