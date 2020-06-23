Joel Schumacher, Director of Batman Films and 'Lost Boys,' Dies at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...
