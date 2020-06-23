Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joel Schumacher, Director of Batman Films and 'Lost Boys,' Dies at 80

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Joel Schumacher, Director of Batman Films and 'Lost Boys,' Dies at 80Schumacher brought his fashion background to directing a run of stylish films throughout the 1980s and 1990s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 01:02

 Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s. His third film, 'St. Elmo's Fire' was a hit. It brought together some of the most popular actors...

Related news from verified sources

Joel Schumacher, director of 'Batman' films and 'The Lost Boys,' dead at 80

 Joel Schumacher, the Hollywood director behind two "Batman" films, as well as "The Lost Boys," "St. Elmo's Fire" and "Falling Down," has died in New York City on...
FOXNews.com

Joel Schumacher's Quotes About His Number of Sexual Partners Go Viral After His Death

 Joel Schumacher, the director of such films as St. Elmo’s Fire and Batman Forever, has passed away and one of his interviews from last year is going viral on...
Just Jared Also reported by •BBC NewsNPRNYTimes.com

Director Joel Schumacher, known for Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire and Batman films, dead at 80

 Joel Schumacher, the flamboyant journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows before shepherding the Brat Pack to the big screen in St....
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

nerds4lifee

inactive bc fuck online college RT @Variety: BREAKING: Joel Schumacher, director of Batman films, dies at 80 https://t.co/R8cdzg7Q5k 56 seconds ago

GeekWithTea

Shannan Peck⛪ 🏳️‍🌈 🧠 RT @IGN: Joel Schumacher, the director behind Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, has passed away at the age of 80 after a year-long battle… 2 minutes ago

Mellie27648236

Mellie RT @Corey_Feldman: IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS 2DAY I MUST ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF A LEGENDARY DIRECTOR, A FRIEND, AN INFLUENCE, & A SUPPORTER… 2 minutes ago

12NewsNow

12NewsNow Joel Schumacher became one of the preeminent genre filmmakers of the 1990s after the success of 'St. Elmo's Fire' a… https://t.co/CzFzAI5FRF 3 minutes ago

AvatarOfWrath

AvatarOfWrath Joel Schumacher, Director of Batman Films and ‘Lost Boys,’ Dies at 80 https://t.co/26ycYey8re via @variety 3 minutes ago

mpoobalan

Poobalan (பூபாலன்) RT @staronline: The man behind one of the most sensitive Batman ever. Rest in peace, sir. https://t.co/bHG1KNV9IM 4 minutes ago

Marsbar_101

Marsbars 💊 RT @WWG1WGA_101: Another Rommel Death!! #PizzaGate #PedoWood https://t.co/cS5ivUf7Sn 4 minutes ago

joaquinswilde

happy pride 🏳️‍🌈🖤 RT @KevoCuervo: Say what you will about his body of work, but Joel Schumacher knew how to craft grand spectacle as a director. The sets and… 4 minutes ago