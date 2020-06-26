U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has just set new standards for fighting left-wing antisemitism
Friday, 26 June 2020 () By firing a senior member of his team over retweeting an ‘antisemitic conspiracy theory,’ the U.K. Labour Party leader has differentiated himself from his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn
Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the government on the supposed ineffectiveness of the NHS Track and Trace programme. Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuted the criticism.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has thanked emergency services for their work in Glasgow after six people were left hospitalised following a stabbing in a hotel.