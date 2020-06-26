Global  

U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has just set new standards for fighting left-wing antisemitism

Haaretz Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
By firing a senior member of his team over retweeting an ‘antisemitic conspiracy theory,’ the U.K. Labour Party leader has differentiated himself from his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn
