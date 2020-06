Qatar- In eighth PGA start, Gordon fires 62 to lead Travelers Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Will Gordon, playing in only his eighth PGA Tour event thanks to a sponsor exemption, fired an eight-under-par 62 yesterday t... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this