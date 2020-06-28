Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Palestine registered highest number of Coronavirus cases on Saturday

MENAFN.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Palestine News Network) PNN/ Ramallah/Today, Sunday, Minister of Health May Al-Kaila announced that 59 new cases of Coronavirus ha...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News 02:48

 India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is the first time that more than 19,000 fresh infections have been reported in a single day. India is the...

Related videos from verified sources

As Coronavirus Cases Rise, LA County Reports Spike Among Younger People [Video]

As Coronavirus Cases Rise, LA County Reports Spike Among Younger People

Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,169 new coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths of Saturday, including an announcement that cases are spiking for 18 to 40-year-olds in the county. Greg Mills..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:44Published
Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases

Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:32Published
Confirmed New COVID-19 Cases Hit All-Time High In U.S. [Video]

Confirmed New COVID-19 Cases Hit All-Time High In U.S.

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday — eclipsing the mark set during one of the deadliest stretches in late April. The resurgence..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Confirmed virus cases continue to climb in Oregon

 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon reached a new second-highest daily number Saturday with 277 cases. Another death from...
Seattle Times

Victoria records another 16 coronavirus cases

 For almost a week, Victoria has been recording its highest number of new cases in more than two months with 19 new cases on Sunday, 25 on Saturday up from 13 on...
The Age

Tokyo reports 57 new coronavirus infections

 The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 57 new coronavirus infections in the capital, the highest number of daily cases since the government...
Japan Today


Tweets about this