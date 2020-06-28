Global  

Saudi Arabia registers 3,927 new coronavirus cases

MENAFN.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
(MENAFN)The health ministry of Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that 3,927 more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the coun...
