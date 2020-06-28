Saudi Arabia registers 3,927 new coronavirus cases
Sunday, 28 June 2020 (
12 minutes ago) (MENAFN)The health ministry of Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that 3,927 more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the coun...
