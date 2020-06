US ambassador appears on Lebanese TV despite court-imposed ban Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Lebanese media broadcast interviews with the ambassador on Sunday, ignoring a ruling by a judge who banned the diplomat from television over remarks that criticized Hezbollah. Lebanese media broadcast interviews with the ambassador on Sunday, ignoring a ruling by a judge who banned the diplomat from television over remarks that criticized Hezbollah. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this